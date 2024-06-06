Nigeria: Afe Babalola Hospital Offers Discounted Surgeries, Free Healthcare to Women, Children

The hospital's Medical Director lamented that the lack of a functional airport, bad roads leading to the state, and insecurity have caused a significant reduction in the number of people who come to the facility for medical care.

The Afe Babalola Multi-System Hospital (AMSH), Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, offered discounted surgical procedures for individuals suffering from goitre and hernia.

It also announced free antenatal services for pregnant women, as well as free treatment for children under five.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital,

Kolawole Ogundipe, made the announcement at the unveiling of some health initiatives aimed at supporting both the highly placed and the underprivileged members of the society at the AMSH Annex at Igirigiri, Ado Ekiti.

Mr Ogundipe, however, lamented that the lack of a functional airport, bad roads leading to the state, as well as insecurity, have caused a significant reduction in the number of people who come to the hospital for medical care.

He noted that the challenges have further availed those seeking medical tourism abroad the excuses to do so.

According to him, though the quality of healthcare available at AMSH is world-class, the enormous challenges posed by the absence of a functional airport and the lack of good roads have reduced drastically its level of patronage.

"A number of persons who would have loved to be here if there was a functional airport in Ekiti State can't come. People have to rely on the nearest airport, which is Akure and then face the security challenge that is on the road. There is none of us who want to go to Akure now that won't first pray before we embark on the journey.

"These are the challenges that those who are also coming to patronise us face. If we can eliminate these, we will have resolved a bulk of our challenges," the medical director said.

Mr Ogundipe also bemoaned the fact that most people's earnings cannot take them home, let alone to the hospital.

"While we have patients who come to the hospital, there are those who love to come but do not have the funds.

"What has happened to the Health Insurance? Has the government been able to provide health insurance for all the populace so that people do not have to take money out of pocket? We hope that we can rise together and resolve these challenges," he said.