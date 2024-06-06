Nigeria: El-Rufai Replies Kaduna Lawmakers Over Corruption Allegation

"We affirm the integrity of the El-Rufai government and dismiss the scandalous claims being aired as the report of the committee."

The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied any wrongdoing while in office and accused the state's lawmakers of conducting a 'jaundiced' probe of his administration.

Mr El-Rufai, in a statement by his spokesperson, Muyiwa Adekeye, accused the ad-hoc committee that probed him of "merely going through the motions of an inquiry just to give some gloss to predetermined conclusions."

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday adopted the report of its ad-hoc committee that indicted Mr El-Rufai and requested his prosecution.

The lawmakers accused the ex-Kaduna governor of mismanaging about N423 billion while in office.

Mr El-Rufai, in the statement by Mr Adekeye, however, denied the allegation.

Read the full statement below.

El-Rufai led a government of integrity and competent governance

We are aware of news that the Kaduna State House of Assembly has adopted the report of the ad-hoc committee it asked to probe the El-Rufai government. We have not been availed a copy of the report, to which we would respond robustly whenever we obtain it. We affirm the integrity of the El-Rufai government and dismiss the scandalous claims being aired as the report of the committee.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai is immensely proud of his record of governance and the legacy he left in Kaduna State. This record of consistently high performance in public and private office cannot be altered by any malicious effort to use the auspices of a state legislature for defamation and undeserved smears.

Many of the officials who served in the El-Rufai government appeared before the ad-hoc committee because of their confidence in the quality of their service and the rectitude which they served Kaduna State. They were under no illusion that they were participating in a fair process. It was obvious that the ad hoc committee was merely going through the motions of an inquiry just to give some gloss to predetermined conclusions.

It is sad to see such a shameful departure from any notion of decency and fairness by a state legislature. We dismiss with contempt the claims being peddled in connection with the report.

Malam El-Rufai wishes to assure discerning Nigerians that he has served Kaduna State with integrity and to the best of his capacity, assisted by a hardworking and patriotic team. He complied with all extant laws in all his activities while he was the governor. This jaundiced probe should be disregarded as the politically motivated hatchet job it is.

Signed

Muyiwa Adekeye

Media Adviser to Malam Nasir El-Rufai