Nigeria: Bandits Have Converted Kurutu-Dam Forest to Hideout - Kaduna Chief

A community chief has expressed concern over the activities of bandits in his domain, saying they have converted Kurutu-Dam forest in Kachia Local Government Area Kaduna State to their main hideout.

Speaking with our reporter through telephone on Wednesday under the condition of anonymity for security reasons, the traditional ruler said the bandits operated around the forest unchallenged.

He said Kurutu-Dam community was two kilometers away from Azzara village, adding that most of the people abducted at various villages under Kachia and Kagarko local government areas and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were taken to the forest.

He said the activities of bandits in the community were worrisome as they operate on broad daylight, even at Kurutu-Dam market, which holds every Friday. "They usually buy things and go back to the forest without molestation from anybody," he said.

He also said most of the bandits at the forest fled from Zamfara and Katsina states.

He further said the bandits were responsible for attacks in some places at Jere, Rijana and Katari axis under Kachia, and called on the government to deploy a joint military force to dislodge them from the forest.

Another community leader who spoke with our reporter disclosed that most of the abducted victims at Bwari Area Council of the FCT were being held hostage at the forest.

"Just recently, two of my cousins were among those that were abducted, but they managed to escape from the forest. When they came back home, they shared their experiences and how the forest has become a safe haven for the bandits.

"Some people that were abducted at Maraban Iddah, which shares border with Bwari in the FCT, some weeks ago, are still at the bandits' camp," he said.

He said there was an urgent need to deploy security agents to flush out the bandits from the forest.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State police command, SP Hassan Mansur, is yet to react on the development as at the time of filing the report.