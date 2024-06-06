Nigeria: Wike Stopped Dancing, Singing but Keeps Performing - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday said the FCT minister, Barrister, Nyesom Wike, has stopped dancing and singing but he keeps performing.

Tinubu said this when he inaugurated the extension of the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) to the Southern Parkway, popularly known Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, also lauded the appointment of Wike as FCT minister as best political appointment since the beginning of this current administration.

He said; "Today's commissioning is the fourth completed roads that we have proudly unveiled in the Federal Capital Territory, all executed in less than one year. I am filled with gratitude to His Excellency, Barrister Nyesom Wike and his team, for their dedication and hard work in making this road a reality. These roads are tangible proof of our administration's vision for a modern, prosperous and inclusive Federal Capital."

"One year ago, I promised to prioritise the transformation of our infrastructure networks, recognising them as catalyst through which our economy thrives, and our people connect. The extension of the ISEX represents more than just a road, it symbolises connectivity, accessibility and opportunity. It signifies our unwavering determination to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, ensuring that development is not confined to city centres, but reaches every corner of our great nation.

"But let us not forget that this is just one of the many projects that have been completed across the FCT. There are still many more strategic projects in the pipeline, each designed to address the evolving needs of our Federal Capital. From upgrading existing infrastructure, initiating new projects, we are laying the ground for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

"As we celebrate this achievement, it is crucial once again to acknowledge the concerted efforts of the FCT Minister, Chief Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and his team, all stakeholders involved, including private sector partners.