Zimbabwe/Lesotho: Walter Musona Down With Flu As Warriors Prepare for Lesotho Clash

6 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Warriors midfielder Walter Musona is doubtful ahead of Friday's clash against Lesotho in a CAF World Cup Qualifier match to be played at Orlando Stadium.

The Simba Bhora star missed Tuesday and Wednesday training sessions due to illness - Warriors interim coach Jairos Tapera confirmed.

"Musona is down due to the flu, he did not train yesterday (Tuesday) and today ( Wednesday).

"We will assess him and also we need to wait for the doctors to have an update on his current state," said Tapera from the Warriors camp in South Africa.

Musona is one of the key players for the Warriors based on his current form in the local league which has pushed Simba Bhora to third place on the log.

The 28-year-old midfielder has scored five goals this season, providing more than five assists in the process.

He is one of the few players in the squad who featured in the first two qualifying group games against Rwanda and Nigeria respectively in November last year.

Not only did the former FC Platinum midfielder feature for the Warriors during the first two qualifying games but he also scored Zimbabwe's solitary goal against Nigeria which saw the Warriors walking away with a point in a match that ended as a 1-1 draw.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.