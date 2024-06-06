Nigeria: Kaduna Assembly Probe Politically Motivated Hatched Job - El-Rufai

Immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has dismissed the report of indictment of his administration by the State's House of Assembly as a politically motivated hatchet job, describing the report as scandalous.

El-Rufai, in a statement reacting to the House report by his spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye on Wednesday, said he led a government of integrity and competence during the eight years he governed Kaduna State.

The ad hoc committee set up by the state's Assembly to investigate all finances, loans and contracts awarded under the El-Rufai administration had on Wednesday submitted its findings at the plenary to the House.

The Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Henry Zacharia at the presentation of the report, alleged that most of the loans obtained under the El-Rufai administration between 2015 and 2023 were not used for the purpose for which they were obtained.

Zacharia who is also the Deputy Speaker of the House, noted that in some cases, due process was not followed in securing the loans during the administration of the former governor.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Yusuf Liman, while receiving the report revealed that a whooping N423 billion was siphoned by last administration that also left the state with huge liabilities.

El-Rufai was consequently recommended for investigation and prosecution alongside some indicted members of his cabinet by security and anti-corruption agencies for abuse of office, diversion of public funds and money laundering, including plaguing Kaduna State into heavy debt.

Responding to the allegations, Adekeye affirmed the integrity of the El-Rufai government and dismissed the House report as "scandalous."

He said, "Malam Nasir El-Rufai is immensely proud of his record of governance and the legacy he left in Kaduna State. This record of consistently high performance in public and private office cannot be altered by any malicious effort to use the auspices of a state legislature for defamation and undeserved smears.

Adekeye added, "Many of the officials who served in the El-Rufai government appeared before the ad-hoc committee because of their confidence in the quality of their service and the rectitude which they served Kaduna State. They were under no illusion that they were participating in a fair process. It was obvious that the ad hoc committee was merely going through the motions of an inquiry just to give some gloss to predetermined conclusions.

"It is sad to see such a shameful departure from any notion of decency and fairness by a state legislature. We dismiss with contempt the claims being peddled in connection with the report.

"Malam El-Rufai wishes to assure discerning Nigerians that he has served Kaduna State with integrity and to the best of his capacity, assisted by a hardworking and patriotic team. He complied with all extant laws in all his activities while he was the governor. This jaundiced probe should be disregarded as the politically motivated hatchet job it is," the statement said.