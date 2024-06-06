Nigeria: Court Orders Forfeiture of Another N11bn Properties Linked to Emefiele

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday, ordered the temporary forfeiture of properties valued at N11, 140,000,000.00 linked to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Aneke granted the order forfeiting the properties to the Federal Government after entertaining a motion ex parte filed and argued by the lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).

Oyedepo had informed the judge that Emefiele was suspected of having bought the choice properties by proxy with the proceeds of fraud.

The properties are primarily located in the highbrow parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The EFCC also named three CBN Staff, Obayemi Teben, Akomolafe Adebayo and Olubunmi Makinde as Emefiele's accomplices who used their positions and influence to secure retail and special allocation of foreign exchange to different companies in exchange for kickbacks.

The Judge however directed the EFCC to publish the order in the newspaper to allow any interested party in the matter to come to court to show cause why the final order of forfeiture should not be made.

He then adjourned the case to June 21, for the hearing of the motion for final forfeiture.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Justice Yelim Bogoro of the same court had on May 25, 2024, ordered the interim forfeiture of $4.7m, N830m, and some property assets linked to the embattled former CBN governor.

The monies forfeited to the Federal Government in the interim were said to be warehoused in First Bank, Titan Bank, and Zenith Bank, being operated by Omoile Anita Joy, Deep Blue Energy Service Limited, Exactquote Bureau De Change Ltd; Lipam Investment Services Limited, Tatler Services Limited, Rosajul Global Resources Ltd and TIL Communication Nigeria Ltd.

While the properties forfeited in the interim to the Federal Government include 94 Units of an 11-floor building under Construction at 2, Otunba Elegushi 2nd Avenue (Formerly Club) Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; AM Plaza, 11-floor office space, situated on 1E, Otunba Adedoyin Crescent, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Lagos; Imore Industrial Park 1, Esa Street, Imoore Land purchased with (Deep Bive Industrial Town, Oriade LCDA, Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos, Mitrewood and Tatler Warehouse (Furniture Plant at Bogije) near Elemoro Lagos, Owolomi Village, ibeju-Lekki LGA, Lagos and two properties purchased from Chevron Nigeria, Closed PFA Fund, Block B. Lot twin completed property in Lakes Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

Another judge of the court, Justice Ayokunle Faji had on May 29 also ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum of $1, 426. 175.14 allegedly linked to Emefiele to the Federal Government.