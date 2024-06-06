Nigeria: Kaduna-Bound Train Returns to Abuja Over Vandalised Track

6 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Orjime Moses

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that a Kaduna-bound train with passengers from Abuja, has been been redirected back to its take-off point in Abuja from the Asham Railway Station in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Wednesday.

NRC, in a statement by its Deputy Director, Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, attributed the disruption of services to the removal of track-fastening clips on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line by vandals.

"The affected train, which was on its way to Kaduna, was safely redirected back to Abuja (Idu), ensuring the safety of all passengers on board," the statement read.

NRC added that the tickets of the affected passengers will, however, remain valid for another journey within the next two weeks.

The Corporation also emphasised its unwavering commitment to passenger safety and operational efficiency.

Despite this setback, NRC reassured the public that comprehensive measures were being implemented to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Consequently, NRC has cancelled the first train service scheduled to depart Kaduna to Abuja from Rigasa Station by 8:00am on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

It, however, noted that all other train services will proceed as scheduled.

The NRC deeply regreted any inconvenience caused by the disruption and appreciated the understanding and patience of its passengers at this period.

