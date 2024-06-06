Nigeria: Passengers Stranded As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails

6 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Several passengers were, yesterday, stranded, after a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja derailed at Asha station, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

One of the passenger informed that the train derailed at about 3:52 pm, less than 30 minutes after it departed Kubwa Station in Abuja.

"Passengers are currently stranded, as there are no signs of authorities being notified," the passenger, who asked not to be named, said.

This is the second time in two weeks that the train has run off its tracks. On May 26, a train that departed Rigasa station, in Kaduna, for Abuja, derailed in a mountainous area near Jere.

Three carriages were said to have gone off the tracks, but there were no casualties.

