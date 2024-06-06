Nigeria: Govt Insists On Due Process Amid Calls for Release of Binance Official

16 US lawmakers urging President Joe Biden to secure the release of Mr Gambaryan, who is being held by Nigerian authorities on allegations of money laundering and tax evasion

The Nigerian government on Wednesday said due processes are being applied in all stages of the trial of Tigran Gambaryan, a Binance top executive, in line with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This followed appeals from 16 US lawmakers urging President Joe Biden to secure the release of Mr Gambaryan, who is being held by Nigerian authorities on allegations of tax evasion and other economic crimes.

In a letter dated 4 June, the US politicians, including Congress members Rich McCormic, Michael McCaul, Barry Loudermilk, and others, claimed that Mr Gambaryan was being wrongfully detained and called for immediate action to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

The letter was addressed to President Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens.

Nigeria's Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement, said that due process is being followed at all stages of Mr Gambaryan's trial.

In the statement signed by his spokesperson Rabiu Ibrahim, Mr Idris emphasised that prosecutors are confident in their case based on substantial evidence gathered. He assured that Binance would have every opportunity to defend itself in court against serious charges of financial crimes, with the next hearing scheduled for 20 June.

"At all stages, due process has been followed, and prosecutors are confident of their case based on the facts and evidence gathered. Binance will have every opportunity to defend itself in court against these severe charges of financial crimes against the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The next hearing is on June 20, 2024," he was quoted as saying.

He also highlighted that Binance has operated in Nigeria without proper registration or tax payments despite a turnover exceeding $20 billion in 2023, pointing out that Binance's operations have exacerbated currency speculation and the cost-of-living crisis in the country.

The minister noted that Mr Gambaryan has received consular access and due care according to diplomatic protocols and the rule of law. He added that bail was denied due to flight risk concerns, particularly after a co-accused absconded and became the subject of an Interpol warrant.

Mr Idris referenced Binance's troubled history, mentioning that its representatives have faced imprisonment, fines, and sanctions in various countries. He cited the case of Changpeng Zhao, Binance's co-founder, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the United States for money laundering.

"Nigerian law enforcement agencies believe Binance's operations in Nigeria are part of a broader international pattern. It will be for the courts here, as in other jurisdictions, to hold the company and its executives accountable," he said.

Background

Binance and its officials are accused of five charges, including money laundering, tax evasion, and currency speculation amounting to $34,400,000.

On 28 March, the EFCC charged Mr Gambaryan alongside Binance and another senior executive of the company, Nadeem Anjarwalla. However, only Mr Gambaryan, who pleaded not guilty to the five charges, appeared before the trial judge on Monday.

According to the EFCC, Mr Gambaryan's colleague, Mr Anjarwalla, escaped lawful custody in Abuja in March and has been on the run ever since.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Anjarwalla, aged 38, escaped on Friday, 22 March, from the Abuja guest house where he and Mr Gambaryan were detained. Guards on duty allowed him to go to a nearby mosque for prayers during Ramadan, after which he fled.

The British national, who also holds Kenyan citizenship, is believed to have left Abuja via a Middle Eastern airline.

Nigeria is currently facing challenges such as surging inflation, partly worsened by the depreciation of the naira, especially in the parallel market.