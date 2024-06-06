Ghana: Free Dialysis Session - Black Stars Commend NHIA

5 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

Ghana's national football team (Black Stars) has commended the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for their timely intervention in funding dialysis treatment in Ghana as part of its 20th anniversary.

The visit, led by Captain Thomas Partey, also congratulated Dr Aboagye on his new role and appreciated the authority's effort for their timely intervention in funding dialysis treatment on their 20th anniversary.

The players further thanked the NHIA for the improved health benefits and promised to partner with the authority to promote wellness and healthy habits through sports and exercise.

On the other hand, Dr. Aboagye thanked the team for their support and urged them to become advocates for the NHIA and the health sector. He also extended his best wishes for their success in their upcoming World Cup qualification matches.

The Black Stars is expected to play against the Eagles of Mali in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024, as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Matchday three (3) qualifier.

