Ghana: I'm Very Committed to the Fight Against Corruption - Dr Bawumia

Cape Coast — The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has stated his resolve to help tackle corruption at all levels with the adoption of innovative ideas and also make the practice unattractive for people to engage in.

He said the work done through digitisation had resulted in the elimination of ghost names from the payroll system as well as reduced human involvement in the procurement of services in the country.

He called on Ghanaians to vote for him because he was a fighter of corruption, and said all that he had done in the digitisation space demonstrated his resolve to fight corruption.

Dr Bawumia said this during an interaction with students from selected senior high schools and tertiary institutions in Cape Coast dubbed "Youth Connect" organised by the Central Regional Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The meeting formed part of the two-day tour of the Vice President, the flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 Presidential elections, which was part of his meeting with identifiable groups in the region.

The Vice President said with him as a consistent and innovative leader, he would be accountable to Ghanaians since he would have an opportunity to appear before them for a renewal of his mandate or otherwise.

He said he did not change with the wind and accused the flagbearer of the National democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, of being inconsistent with issues.

According to him, former President Mahama had been changing his views on Free SHS, allowance for teacher trainees and student nurses because he had seen the current administration fulfilling its promises on those policies.

"With me, you will know that teacher training allowances, nursing training allowances, free TVET, free SHS and one student- one laptop is safe with me" he said.

Dr Bawumia expressed his commitment to working towards transforming the country, noting that "We are moving into the digital age and I am the best person to take Ghana into the digital age and we move forward".

The Vice President earlier in a meeting with the Central Regional House of Chiefs underscored the need to facilitate the codification of succession lines as a number of chieftaincy disputes were due to the unavailability of the lines of succession as it becomes a problems.

He, therefore, underscored the need to resource all the Judicial Committees to complete the lines of succession across in order for all to know the rightful person to occupy a stool when it becomes vacant.

"A lot of the time, those who are not close to the stool will come out because there is no codification but they have no relationship with the stool but they will cause a chieftaincy dispute for years because they have more money," he said.

The President of the central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, in his remarks, commended the government for a number of interventions in the region and mentioned the Elmina Habour, which had enhanced economic development at Elmina and its environs.

He also expressed appreciation for the ongoing upgrading of the Kasoa-Winneba highway, explaining that the completion of the project would address the traffic situation of that stretch of the road as well as a reduce travel time.