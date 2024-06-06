Ghana: Man Accused of Galamsey Granted Gh₵150,000 Bail

6 June 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Nkawie Circuit Court has granted GH₵150,000.00 bail with two sureties to an unemployed man, accused of engaging in illegal mining at Kobeng in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Solomon Owusu Ansah, 31, pleaded not guilty to the charge, and would reappear before the court, on June 17, for case management conference.

Police Detective Inspector Ntim Boadu, said that the complainant, Nana Owusu Acheampong, was the Krontihene of Kobeng and a farmer.

The prosecution said the complainant reported to the Nkawie police that Ansah was engaging in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Insp Boadu told the court presided by Mr Robert Addo, that when Ansah was arrested, he claimed in his caution statement that he bought land from a family member of the complainant for mining.

The prosecution said that Ansah also indicated in the caution statement that he stopped working on the land when the complainant ordered that mining on the land should be suspended.

Insp Boadu said Nana Acheampong led the police to an old mine site, belonging to him (complainant), and showed the police an abandoned mine pit. - GNA

