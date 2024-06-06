Nigeria: NPFL - Ogunbote Targets Continental Ticket After Big Win Over Abia Warriors

The Ibadan-based team is currently fourth on the log table with 56 points, closely trailing Enyimba and Remo Stars, who are on 59 points

With the 2023/24 NPFL season entering its final stretch, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) head coach Gbenga Ogunbote has set his sights on securing a continental ticket for the Oluyole Warriors.

The Ibadan-based team is fourth on the log table with 56 points, closely trailing Enyimba and Remo Stars with 59 points.

The top three teams at the end of the season will qualify for the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup, and 3SC are determined to be among them.

The Oluyole Warriors, who have won the league five times, last lifting the trophy in 1998, have had a resurgent season under Ogunbote.

This was evident in their recent 4-0 thrashing of Abia Warriors at the Lekan Salami Stadium. Late goals from Alex Aghahowa, Malomo Taofeeq, Christian Pyagbara, and Adam Mustapha secured the emphatic victory.

"We have come a long way, and this is a big opportunity that we cannot allow to slip off our hand," Ogunbote said after the game. "Our target is to secure one of the Continental tickets. We are on course, and by the grace of God, we shall achieve our objective."

The title race remains widely open, with just a few points separating the top four teams. 3SC face a crucial two-game stretch that could determine their fate, starting with an away match against Rivers United on Sunday, 9 June, followed by a decisive home clash against league leaders Enugu Rangers on Wednesday, 12 June.

While a packed full stadium is expected on Democracy Day for the 3SC vs Enugu Rangers match, the fixture will be shown live to fans nationwide on Beta Sports channel 244 on StarTimes.