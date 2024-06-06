Ghana: Fire Sweeps Through Slum, Claiming Homes At Nkrumah Circle

6 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

A massive fire has ravaged the ECOMOG slums in the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area of Accra, reducing homes and structures into ashes

The fire destroyed a lot of makeshift shelters and wooden buildings, including establishments alleged to be brothels, inside the slums.

Wednesday evening's fire caused a lot of destruction in the slum, as seen in viral amateur footage that shows the extensive damage

- Advertisement -Fortunately, at the time of filing this report, no fatalities or injuries have been reported but eyewitnesses described scenes of squatters fleeing for their lives near the railway line where the fire broke out.

The fire claimed not only homes but also valuable possessions and money, squatters lamented, as traders near the Odaw River struggled for their goods

The fire has resulted in widespread power outages, leaving several areas of the capital in darkness.

