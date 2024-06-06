Nigeria: Police Foil Abduction of Traditional Ruler in Kaduna, Wife Missing

6 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Command in Kaduna State has confirmed a failed kidnap attempt by gunmen on Wednesday night on Alhaji Umar Musa, the Paramount Ruler of Ninzo Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area.

ASP Mansir Hassan, spokesperson of the command, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the whereabouts of the chief's wife was still unknown.

Mansir said that security operatives have since been deployed to the forests around Sanga in search of the wife.

The Ninzo Development Association, in a statement signed by its President and Secretary, Prof. Moses Audi and Silas Anche, respectively, condemned the planned kidnap of their traditional ruler that led to the disappearance of his wife.

The statement however called for calm with a view to allowing the government to live up to its responsibility.

