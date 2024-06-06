Nigeria: El-Rufai Govt Mercilessly Looted Kaduna - Lawmaker

Henry Marah Zachariah, the chairman of the Kaduna State House Committee on Information, has alleged that the government of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai mercilessly looted Kaduna State.

On Wednesday, the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted former El-Rufai and several of his aides for allegedly siphoning over N423 billion of the state's resources from 2015 to 2023.

El-Rufai had denied the allegation, saying he served the state with integrity.

The House also asked the Governor Uba Sani to refer those indicted, including former commissioners for finance, heads of agencies, and accountants-general who served during the period under review, to relevant security agencies for further investigation.

Marah during an interview on Channels Tv's Politics Today alleged that the El-Rufai administration was enmeshed in corruption.

Henry Marah said, "El-Rufai government mercilessly looted Kaduna State. When he came in, the total debt was $235 million. But in his eight years in government, he single-handedly took $758 million dollars. By the time he came into office in 2015 the domestic debt was completely wiped out, but left about N33 billion.

"Go and check his handover note. How much did he leave for us? The money he collected to execute these projects, over 60 percent of the projects were abandoned. It will take Kaduna State 20 years to complete what he left behind. Where is the integrity?"

He added that any person who has a signature on contracts during El-Rufai would be invited, saying El-Rufai would be given a chance to defend himself.