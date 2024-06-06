Nigeria: Produce Drugs Locally, Gombe Gov Urges Pharmaceutical Council

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has called on the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) to reduce reliance on imported drugs and medicines, urging the production of medications from locally available plants.

Governor Inuwa made this statement during the 106th Committee Meeting of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals in Nigeria, held in Gombe.

He said self-reliance in drug production would boost Nigeria's economy, adding, "We should not depend on expensive drugs and medicines imported from outside the country."

The governor, represented by Deputy Governor Manasseh Daniel Jatau, noted that the PCN had previously visited Gombe for a meeting where similar concerns were raised.

"I see no reason to depend on imported medicine or drugs when we have local herbs that can be used to produce them. No matter how expensive the drug is, it can be produced from local herbs," he explained.

He urged doctors to collaborate with the pharmaceutical council and other partners to explore the possibility of producing drugs locally, aiming to ease the financial burden on Nigerians who are struggling to afford expensive medications.

Governor Inuwa also highlighted the rising cost of medicines, noting that drugs which sold for N7, 000 a few months ago now cost N20, 000, underscoring the urgency of reducing dependence on imported drugs.

In his remarks, Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, Dr. Yusuf Muhammad Abdullahi, expressed gratitude to the governor for his support of the hospital's health care initiatives. Dr. Yusuf noted that the committee meetings serve as a platform for professionals to share experiences and ideas.