Nigeria: Shaibu's Impeachment - Defendants Absence Stalls Court Hearing

The judge warned that he would not entertain further delay from any party in the suit.

The hearing in a suit seeking to invalidate the impeachment of former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu could not proceed on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja following the absence of some of the defendants.

Mr Shaibu was removed from office by the Edo House of Assembly over an allegation of leaking government secrets, an allegation he denied.

The former deputy governor said his removal was a plot "hatched because of political ambition". He vowed to challenge it at the court.

At the hearing on Wednesday, Mr Shaibu's counsel, Ayotunde Ogunleye, informed the judge, James Omotosho that the suit was earlier scheduled for hearing on Monday but could not hold because of the nationwide strike, Channels TV reported.

Mr Ogunleye drew the judge's attention to an earlier order directing all parties to file and exchange their processes based on abridgement of time and accelerated hearing granted in respect of the suit.

According to Channels TV, some of the defendants were not in court and were not represented by legal practitioners, prompting the lawyer to request for a short adjournment.

The judge adjourned the case to 28 June for hearing but warned that he would not entertain further delay from any party in the suit.

Background

Edo assembly had overwhelmingly voted to remove Mr Shaibu after adopting the report of the panel constituted by the state chief judge to investigate the allegations of perjury and disclosure of government secrets levelled against the former deputy governor by the lawmakers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his first reaction after he was removed from office, Mr Shaibu said the lawmakers have betrayed the trust of the Edo people, adding that he was removed from office because of his governorship ambition.

Mr Shaibu, who said the legal system will vindicate him, has vowed to challenge his impeachment at the court.

The former deputy governor has had a prolonged political feud with Governor Godwin Obaseki over his governorship ambition which the governor does not support.

His removal was the peak of his political rift with Mr Obaseki, who described his former deputy as being "overambitious" for aspiring to succeed him.

Mr Shaibu was replaced by Omobayo Godwins, a 38-year-old engineer.

Mr Godwins, a former member of the Labour Party, lost the 2023 House of Representatives election for Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency and later defected to the Peoples Democratic Party before he was appointed deputy governor.