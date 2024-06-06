Liberia: GT Bank Vault Custodian Allegedly Absconds With U.S.$78,250

The Monrovia City Court has granted a Writ of Ne Exeat Republica against defendant Fabrizo C. Siryon, a GT Bank vault custodian, who reportedly went into hiding since information shattered about his alleged stealing of $78,250.00

Ne Exeat Republica refers to a writ that can be issued by a court to stop someone from leaving the jurisdiction of the court or the state.

GT Bank filed the writ on grounds that it has been rumored that the defendant intended to escape to a foreign land.

Judge Ben Barco, in his mandate to the court Sheriff, noted that the Defendant should be arrested and brought before the court's jurisdiction and shall be further jailed until he filed a valid bond and security.

However, while the writ is being prayed for, reports are emanating that Siryon has allegedly escaped the country to evade justice.

The Monrovia City Court previously issued a Writ of Arrest for Defendant Siryon for the crime of theft of property, following a complaint by GT Bank.

GT Bank, through its Managing Director Ikenna Anekwe, noted that Defendant Siryon, while serving as an employee of the bank as its Vault Custodian, stole $ 78,250.00 without the will and consent of the bank, absconded and placed himself into hiding.

The bank further complained that Defendant Siryon criminally converted the bank's money into his personal use and benefit, with the intent to deprive GT Bank.

The court in its writ of arrest on Siryon, noted that his alleged act was unlawful, criminal, and intentional in violation of Section 15.51 of the New Panel Law of Liberia.

As such he was ordered arrested to be brought before the court to elaborate on the allegations levied against him by GT Bank.