Rwanda Aim for Unbeaten Run Ahead of Benin Test

Rwanda visit Benin at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday, June 6 at 9pm CAT in Group C match day three of the ongoing 2026 World Cup Africa qualifiers.

Benin were made to host their matches in Abidjan after African football governing body ban ned their home ground, Stade de l'Amitie, from hosting FIFA World Cup qualifiers because it doesn't meet the body's standards.

Rwanda has had a bright start to the qualifying campaign and are leading Group C with four points having drawn with Zimbabwe and beaten South Africa 2-0. Benin are bottom of the group standings with a single point after losing to South Africa and drawing with Lesotho.

ALSO READ: AFCON Qualifiers: Ferrer wary of Benin threat

Amavubi have been in rich vein of form. They haven't lost a single match since the arrival of German tactician Frank Thorsten Spittler, winning twice and recording two draws.

They also managed to score four goals while their defence haven't conceded a single goal.

Meanwhile, Benin have not been impressive in their last four games, losing twice and drawing two games including their pulsating 2-2 draw with African Champions Cote d'Ivoire in an international friendly in March.

Gernot Rohr's record as head coach of Benin has been nothing but ups and downs. His side has gone 16 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing nine and drawing seven times since a 4-0 friendly victory over Liberia on March 24, 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Benin By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Head to head

The last four games have between Rwanda and Benin have seen the latter winning once while three other meetings ended in a draw.

Rwanda is now a rejuvenated force under Spittler and they are playing some delightful football. The team has further been beefed by the likes of Samuel Gueulette and other new additions that had superb seasons in Europe.

Benin have lost two Key players namely Andreas Hountodji and central defender Olivier Verdon to injury but they still have some delightful players like skipper Steve Mounie, Sessi d' Almeida, Junior Olaitan and others who can live up to the task.

Rwanda will bang their hopes on skipper Djihad Bizimana, midfielders Hakim Sahabo, winger Gilbert Mugisha and goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari who have all been exceptional in 2024.

On paper it looks like an even match as Rwanda play away from home but, looking at their current form, they can cause a surprise in Abidjan.