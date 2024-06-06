Rwanda Aim for Unbeaten Run Ahead of Benin Test

6 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda visit Benin at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday, June 6 at 9pm CAT in Group C match day three of the ongoing 2026 World Cup Africa qualifiers.

Benin were made to host their matches in Abidjan after African football governing body ban ned their home ground, Stade de l'Amitie, from hosting FIFA World Cup qualifiers because it doesn't meet the body's standards.

Rwanda has had a bright start to the qualifying campaign and are leading Group C with four points having drawn with Zimbabwe and beaten South Africa 2-0. Benin are bottom of the group standings with a single point after losing to South Africa and drawing with Lesotho.

ALSO READ: AFCON Qualifiers: Ferrer wary of Benin threat

Amavubi have been in rich vein of form. They haven't lost a single match since the arrival of German tactician Frank Thorsten Spittler, winning twice and recording two draws.

They also managed to score four goals while their defence haven't conceded a single goal.

Meanwhile, Benin have not been impressive in their last four games, losing twice and drawing two games including their pulsating 2-2 draw with African Champions Cote d'Ivoire in an international friendly in March.

Gernot Rohr's record as head coach of Benin has been nothing but ups and downs. His side has gone 16 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing nine and drawing seven times since a 4-0 friendly victory over Liberia on March 24, 2022.

Head to head

The last four games have between Rwanda and Benin have seen the latter winning once while three other meetings ended in a draw.

Rwanda is now a rejuvenated force under Spittler and they are playing some delightful football. The team has further been beefed by the likes of Samuel Gueulette and other new additions that had superb seasons in Europe.

Benin have lost two Key players namely Andreas Hountodji and central defender Olivier Verdon to injury but they still have some delightful players like skipper Steve Mounie, Sessi d' Almeida, Junior Olaitan and others who can live up to the task.

Rwanda will bang their hopes on skipper Djihad Bizimana, midfielders Hakim Sahabo, winger Gilbert Mugisha and goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari who have all been exceptional in 2024.

On paper it looks like an even match as Rwanda play away from home but, looking at their current form, they can cause a surprise in Abidjan.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.