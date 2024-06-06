Ghana: EC Reassigns Serebour Quaicoe to Training Directorate Effective July 1

6 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Shadrack Abbey

Dr Serebour Quarcoe has been reassigned to take over as the Director of Training at the Electoral Commission.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensah, has reassigned Dr. Serebour Quaicoe from his position as Director of Electoral Services to Director of Training at the head office, in preparation for the December 7 general election.

In a press statement signed by the EC Chairperson, Serebour Quaicoe received his appointment letter on April 30 and will start work on Monday, July 1, 2024.

"I am pleased to inform you of the Commission's decision to appoint you, Director for Training at the Head Ofice. In this regard, you are by this letter transferred from the Electoral Services Department as the Director to head the Training Department. This appointment takes effect Monday, July 1 2024," the press release stated.

Chairman of Operations as he transfers to the training department.

"You are required to hand over the Commission's property in your custody to the Deputy Chairman, Operations," according to the press release.

