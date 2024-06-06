Nigeria: NPFL - Rangers, Enyimba Set to Rumble for Title in Oriental Derby

press release

While attention has been on the Super Eagles, one of the biggest fixtures in the NPFL will be taking place this weekend in Enugu

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is set to witness a monumental showdown as two of its most storied clubs, Enugu Rangers and Enyimba, lock horns in a battle for the 2024 title.

With Rangers leading the table with 61 points and Enyimba hot on their heels with 59 points, this match may be a breaker for who wins the 2024 trophy.

The match, billed for the Cathedral, will also air live on Beta Sports channel 244 on StarTimes this Sunday at 5 p.m., promising to be an epic clash.

Fierce rivalry

The Rangers-Enyimba rivalry is a tale as old as time in Nigerian football. Both clubs boast a rich legacy, adorned with numerous titles. Enugu Rangers, fondly known as the "Flying Antelopes," have been a dominant force since their inception in 1970, clinching seven league titles and six FA Cups.

Their relentless pursuit of excellence has earned them a revered place in the hearts of football fans. The impressive turnout of passionate supporters who filled the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium last Sunday, even for an away game, is a testament to the team's widespread appeal.

Enyimba, on the other hand, rose to prominence in the early 2000s, becoming the first Nigerian club to win the prestigious CAF Champions League in 2003.

Their back-to-back triumphs in 2003 and 2004 solidified their status as a continental powerhouse. With nine league titles and four FA Cups to their name, Enyimba have consistently challenged the traditional hierarchy of Nigerian football.

Title decider

The history between these two giants is replete with unforgettable encounters that have left an enduring mark on the Nigerian football landscape.

Fierce competition, breathtaking goals, and nail-biting finishes have often characterised their matches. Whether it be a league fixture or an FA Cup tie, Enugu Rangers and Enyimba have always delivered a spectacle that leaves fans on the edge of their seats.

As the countdown to the NPFL title decider begins, the anticipation and excitement among fans is heightened. The atmosphere in the South-east will be electric, with both sets of supporters creating a cacophony of jubilations and colourful displays rich in celebration of Igbo culture.