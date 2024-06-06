Nigeria: WCQ - It Won't Be Easy Against Super Eagles - Bafana Star, Tau

5 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

South Africa's Bafana Bafana star striker, Percy Tau, is anticipating a tough contest against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo on Friday.

Both teams are vying for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Bafana Bafana sit in second position on the Group C table with three points from two games.

The Super Eagles occupy third position in the table with two points from the same number of matches.

Tau, who plays for Egyptian club, Al Ahly, said they will try and get a positive result in the game.

"I'm looking forward to it, and I want to qualify for the World Cup with South Africa," Tau told African Football.

"Against Nigeria and Zimbabwe, it won't be easy, but we'll try to get a result away from home because they'll always be difficult and we lost to them at the AFCON 2023 tournament, so we have to try something this time."

The Super Eagles claimed a 4-2 penalty shootout win when both teams met in a semi-final tie at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

