Nigeria: Motorsports NGO Promotes Net Zero Carbon Advocacy in Abuja

A motorsport and mobility non-governmental organisation, Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN), has organised an event aimed at creating awareness on how to reduce emission of carbon by automobile sources,

In his welcome address on day one of the programme, ATCN President Ishaku Bamiyi stated that the programme is aimed at promoting healthy environment as it relates, especially to the transport sector by reducing carbon emission in the country.

Mr. Ishaku highlighted the threat of environmental pollution through carbon emission in the country and around the world, saying that it should be addressed with "multi sectoral partnership approach".

He therefore charged participants to take advantage of the programme to engage in "solution-based discussion" on how to reduce carbon emission".

The two-day programme under the Federation International de Automobile's (FIA) Sustainable Mobility Advocacy was themed "Promoting Net Zero Carbon: Reducing Emission From Automobile Sources", held between May 31-June 01, 2024, at the Musa Yar'adua Centre and drew over 200 participants.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Mohammed Dahiru Aminu, stated that, "the electric vehicle in attaining net zero emission is crucial" adding that, "transitioning from carbon to zero carbon emission target has environmental benefits" for a healthy populace.

The minister of environment, Balarebe Abbas Lawal, represented by Engr Bahijjah H. Abubakar, director of pollution control and environmental health, pointed out the need to act decisively and urgently in dealing with environmental concerns because it threatened public health.

The minister stated that, "public transport system is the biggest source of pollution" requiring policy intervention."

While raising alarm over global warming and the danger it poses to the planet earth, he underscored needs for partnership, policies and synergies "in order to fill the knowledge gap on new technology towards cleaner energy.

The director-general of National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), represented by Engr Jacob Ayuba, said urgent actions are needed because "our planet faces unprecedented environmental challenges which do not only threaten the balance of nature but the [prosperity and well being of the next generation".

Another speaker, Malami Uba Saidu, founder of Geological Society of Nigeria, commended ATCN for organizing the programme noting that, "Gas and electricity are the two alternatives in achieving net zero emission".

He equally applauded President Bola Tinubu saying that, "the president's directive that all official vehicles of government should be CNG-compliant is a significant step in this campaign".

Other speakers were Mr. Ashley Emenike of Wildlife and Nature Conservation; Dr. Nasamu Ibrahim of Philosophical Society of Nigeria, representatives of One Impact that partnered with ATCN on the programme, Director of Directorate of Road Traffic Services (FCT), Abdulateef Bello, media and non-governmental organizations among others.

The ATCN is Nigeria's sole representative of the FIA on motorsport and mobility.