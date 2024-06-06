Niger: 7 Rescued From Collapsed Mining Pit in Niger

5 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Silas Ezeugwu

Seven persons have been pulled out alive from a collapsed mining site in Niger State after the federal government mobilised officials to the scene at Galadima Kogo village, in Shiroro local government area (LGA) of the state.

The minister of solid minerals development, Dr. Dele Alake, who revealed this on Tuesday, disclosed that the swift action of the federal government underscored its commitment to mitigating the adverse impact of the incident and rescuing those still trapped in the rubble.

"Upon learning of the incident, we mobilised our Federal Mines Officer (FMO) and officials of the Mines Inspectorate to the site. In collaboration with the mining company, we have rescued seven victims, some with injuries. Rescue operations with excavators are ongoing to ensure we avert any loss of lives," Alake said.

A statement made available to journalists by the minister's special assistant on media, Segun Tomori, recalled that the minister had recently announced a policy that mandates remedial measures for mining pits as part of the criteria for applying for mining licences, which is meant to minimise such accidents.

"The minister is actively monitoring the situation at the mining site operated by African Minerals and Logistics Ltd," he said, adding that the remote causes of the disaster would be investigated to prevent a recurrence," he stated.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.