Nigeria: Court Fixes Date for Ruling On Kano Emirate Crisis

The Federal High Court has fixed 13 June for ruling on whether it has jurisdiction to entertain a suit filed against the reinstatement of the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the court in suit number FHC/KN/CS/182/2024, ordered the state government and other parties involved to stop the implementation of the state's new emirate law that reinstated Mr Sanusi, pending the hearing of the substantive case.

A title holder in Kano emirate, Aminu Dan'agundi, filed the suit to challenge the government on the development.

Mr Dan'agundi, who holds the traditional tile of Sarkin Dawaki Babba, (senior counsellor), joined the state government, the state House of Assembly and its Speaker; the Attorney-General of the state; the state Commissioner of Police; the Inspector-General of Police; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; and the State Security Service (SSS) as respondents.

The court granted: "An order of interim injunction of this honourable court suspending, not giving effect to, not implementing the operation of the Kano State Emirate Council (repeal) Law, 2024 (1445 A.H.), as they affect all offices and institutions of the Emirates Council created under the provision of the Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019 (1441 A.H.)."

On Thursday, the judge, A.M Liman, fixed 13 June to hear the arguments of the counsel to the parties on the jurisfiction of the court in the matter.

The state House of Assembly on 23 May repealed the State Emirate Council Law 2019 under which former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje split Kano Emirate into five distinct units.

The repeal of the law means the dissolution of the four emirates created in 2019 - Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye - and the sacking of their emirs.

The development restored Kano as the only state in Nigeria with a single emirate council, aside from Sokoto which also has the Sultan as the only paramount ruler.

After signing the repeal, Governor Yusuf immediately reinstated Mr Sanusi, who was installed as the Emir of Kano in 2014 by then Governor Kwankwaso but was removed six years later by the then Governor Ganduje.

But the dethroned emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero, returned to the state on 25 May and has occupied a mini emirate palace at the Nasarawa GRA as he continues to challenge his removal in the court..