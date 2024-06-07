Nigeria: Gender-Based Violence Hindering Economy Autonomy, Says Foundation

The Dave Enechukwu Foundation (DEF) has said that Gender-based Violence (GBV), especially against women, is one of the factors hindering economy autonomy.

This was revealed at the one-day training for women in various organisation, organised by GEF and funded by Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NETF), themed 'Strengthening Women Against Gender-based Voilence', held recently in Lagos.

"GBV is an umbrella term for any harmful act that results in or is likely to result in, physical, sexual, or psychological harm or suffering to a woman, man, girl or boy based on their gender. GBV is a result of gender inequality and abuse of power.

"GBV hinders one's ability to achieve economic autonomy and to ensure sustainable livelihood for themselves and their dependents.

"Tension and general nervousness, which may spill over into physical violence. Children who witness Adverse childhood abuse or Parental Violence are likely to be perpetuators and also more likely to experience GBV," GEF said.

Speaking on the commitment to service to humanity, Executive Director of DEF, Ifelunwa Aipoh, said the foundation was set up to provide special attention on the disadvantaged and vulnerable members of the society.

"We are concern about the wellbeing and the living standard of the vulnerable groups through programmess geared towards enhancing their knowledge on issues of health and reproductive rights, address gender related issues, create awareness on GBV and linking abused persons to service providers, providing economic empowerment to widows, educational empowerment and nutritional support to orphans and vulnerable children toward national development.

"Our vision is to see a healthy society where people will live and maximize their potentials. And our mission is to develop and support community based health and social programs and activities that will enhance quality healthcare delivery to community members, particularly the vulnerable groups.

In her remarks, Deputy Director, Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Domestic Violence Unit (WAPA), Mrs. Motunrayo Kasali, commended the foundation's efforts against domestic violence.

She restated the Lagos State Government's effort of waging war against gender-based violence.