Nigeria: Edo Community Protests Over Alleged Maltreatment By Oil Company

Residents of Evbohenoba Community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State have protested the alleged ill treatment being meted out to them by Summit Oil International and Duport Midstream Company.

The protesters displayed placards with various inscriptions and marched round the community chanting solidarity songs.

Some of the placards read: 'Pay compensation for desecrating our cemetery', 'Government hear our cry', and 'We are denied our means of livelihood by the company, why?' among others.

One of the protesters, Atoe Osaretin, said the activities of Duport and Summit oil attracted insecurity and kidnapping by suspected herdsmen, of which he was a victim.

He lamented that despite not receiving any form of recognition from the operating companies, they have also sown discord and enimity within the community.

He alleged that the company deployed "divide-and-rule" tactics to keep the people under control, while they continue with the exploration and refining activities.

According to him, "there haven't been any form of employment for the people of the community".

They added that efforts of the community members to speak up through protests and other forms of advocacy actions have been met with military intimidation by the company and the government.

On her path, the women leader of the community, Queen Eremwense, stated that the women of the community were going through untold hardship and poverty as their land had been taken away by the company, while the people were left with no tangible source of livelihood, and no compensation for their land.