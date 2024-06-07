Somalia Elected to UN Security Council for 2025-2026 Term

New York — In a significant development for the East African nation, Somalia has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) following a voting process held on Thursday at the General Assembly.

The Somali diplomatic office at the UN expressed its commitment to "upholding international law and the amplification of all voices within the Council" during its two-year term, which will span from 2025 to 2026.

The election results were announced after Somalia received an impressive 179 votes from the General Assembly. This marks a crucial moment for Somalia, as it takes on a more active role in global affairs and the decision-making process at the highest level of international diplomacy.

The Security Council, comprised of five permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) and ten non-permanent members, plays a vital role in maintaining international peace and security.

As a non-permanent member, Somalia will have the opportunity to contribute to the Council's discussions, negotiations, and decisions on a wide range of issues, including conflict resolution, peacekeeping operations, and humanitarian crises.

The Somali government and its diplomatic corps have expressed their gratitude for the support received from the international community and have pledged to work diligently to fulfill their responsibilities as a member of the Security Council.

The election of Somalia to this prestigious position is seen as a testament to the country's progress in recent years, despite the challenges it has faced, including ongoing security concerns and humanitarian issues.

As Somalia prepares to take its seat on the Security Council, the international community will be closely watching how the nation leverages its position to promote peace, stability, and development in the region and beyond.