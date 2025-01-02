Somalia Officially Joins UN Security Council After 54 Years

After 54 years, Somalia has today officially joined the United Nations Security Council, having previously been elected for a non-permanent seat for the 2025-2026 term, which begins today.

Somalia's Ambassador to the United Nations, Mr. Abuukar Daahir Cismaan (Abuukar Baalle), in a brief statement, said, "We are committed to upholding the United Nations Charter, and we are dedicated to maintaining international peace and security."

Somalia joining the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member for the 2025-2026 term is significant in that will increase the country's voice in global peace and security decisions.

As a member of the UNSC, Somalia will have the opportunity to influence discussions on international conflicts, humanitarian issues, and the maintenance of global peace.

Somalia's membership is expected to strengthen Africa's representation in global governance, as the UNSC has a set number of seats allocated to the African continent. Somalia can advocate for African concerns, including issues such as conflicts in the Horn of Africa and broader regional security.

Somalia's membership is also set to enhance the diplomatic status of the Horn of Africa Nation on the world stage, signaling a strengthened role in global discussions and becoming a key player in addressing international challenges, particularly those related to security, terrorism, and regional stability.

4. Security Cooperation: As a member, Somalia will be involved in shaping international policies on counterterrorism, peacekeeping, and conflict resolution. It could seek international support to address ongoing security challenges, including terrorism and instability in the region.