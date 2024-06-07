Nigeria: Jigawa Assembly Approves N116bn Supplementary Budget

Jigawa State House of Assembly has approved the sum of N116,935,003,478.00 as a supplementary budget for the state and local governments 2024 appropriation bill.

While sheding more light, the speaker State Assembly Rt Hon Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, said the Assembly considered the supplementary budget sent by the executive after a recommendation by a House commitee.

He explained that the House Committee on Appropriation under the chairmanship of Hon Ibrahim Hamza recommended the approval of the state and local government supplementary budgets to enable the executive to deliver much expected dividend of democracy.

According to the speaker going by the current inflation, the executive needs additional money to be able to execute capital projects, strengthen public service delivery in line with the Governor Umar Namadi 12-point agenda designed to make Jigawa State prosperous and great.

He said, "According to the supplementary budgets report, the sum of N85,410,000,000 00 was approved for the state government. The money included N7,377,000,000.00 for recurrent expenditure and N78,003,000,000.00 for capital projects. Under the additional money for capital projects, N35.8 billion was allocated to Ministry of Works and Transport, N4.4 billion to State Emergency Management Agency and N7.9 billion to Road Maintenance Agency.

"Others additional money included N2.5 billion for agriculture, N2 billion for Rural Electrification, N2.4 billion for Environment, N4.2 billion for Ministry of Health, N4.6 billion Higher Education, N500 Million Basic Education.

"However, the Assembly approved the sum of N31,525,003,478.00 as supplementary budgets for the 27 local government areas of the state. Under the local government's supplementary budgets, the sum of N12.6 billion was allocated for recurrent expanditure and N18.9 billion for capital projects."