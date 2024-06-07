Nigeria: Allow Your Children to Have Access to Education, IGP's Wife Begs Parents

Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun,has urged parents to allow their children have quality education at the tender age.

The IGP's wife specifically called on every woman who has children to create an enabling environment where the children can thrive, learn and dream without fear or limitation.

Egbetokun, who is the President of Police Officers' Wives' Association (POWA), made the call in Abuja when she donated books and other learning materials to students of POWA schools.

"As parents, it's our responsibility to create an environment where children can thrive, learn and dream without fear or limitation.

"We must ensure that every child has access to quality education, health care and most importantly love and support," the POWA boss said.

The top cop's wife explained that children that have quality education at a tender age would not venture into crimes, saying the society would be good for all of us to live in.

She added, "Today, I want to take a moment to honour the resilience and courage of children around the world, especially those who are facing adversity, including those who are separated from their families, those living in conflict zones and those battling illness or poverty.

"To all the children present here today, I want you to know that you are the heartbeat of our nation, the hope of tomorrow and the reason we strive to build a better world."