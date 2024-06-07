Nigeria: Kanu's Lawyers Demand His Release, Send 9 Judgements to AGF

The legal team of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have submitted nine judgements on the matter to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

The leader of the team, Barrister Nnaemeka Ejiofor, told journalists on Thursday that the judgements were from both domestic and international courts directing the release of Kanu.

He said the decision to forward all the pronouncements was in response to the statement credited to the AGF, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), that he was not aware of the Kanu's case and that his fate would be resolved by the court.

"It seems obvious that some persons who ought to have brought your good attention to these judicial developments may have deliberately hidden them from you as to prevent you from seeing to the enforcement of the judgment as well prevent Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from taking a positive step in the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu," he said.

The judgements include: the African Union African Commission On Human and People's Right Communication 680/17; the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights of 1st October, 2020 with Reference AL NGA 5/2020 (Proscription of IPOB); United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights of 26th August, 2021 with Reference UA NGA 5/2021 (Enforced disappearance and Torture of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu);

Others are the judgment of the High Court of Abia State Umuahia Division of 19 January 2022, HIN/FR.14/2021; the United Nations Human Rights Council working Group on Arbitrary Detention opinion of 30th March - 8th April 2022 opinion no 25/2022; the judgment of the Federal High Court Umuahia Division of 26th October, 2022, FHC/UM/CS/30/2022; the judgment of the High Court of Enugu State of 26 October, 2023, E/20/2023; the judgment of the court of appeal of 13th October, 2022 with Appeal No CA/ABJ/CR/625/2022 and the judgment of the Supreme Court of 15th December, 2023 with Appeal No SC/CR/1361/2022.

Kanu had been detained since his repartriation from Kenya in June 2021 and rearraigned on allegations bordering on terrorism.

At the last hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja on May 20, Kanu had protested his continued trial on terrorism charges, arguing that it was against the international treaties entered into by Nigeria.

However, while answering questions at the sectoral ministerial briefing to mark the one year anniversary of the Tinubu administration, Fagbemi said Kanu's case was difficult, adding that only a competent court can resolve the matter.