Nigeria: We're Marching Forward After TB Joshua's Death - SCOAN

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has continued to expand in spite of the death of the Founder, Pastor Temitope Joshua (TB Joshua), three years ago.

The SCOAN Director of Public Affairs, Pastor Dare Adejumo, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Adejumo said the church, now under the leadership of Joshua's widow, Evelyn, had been full of activities.

He said SCOAN, with headquarters at Ikotun Egbe, Lagos State, had inaugurated its Akure Branch, conducted several revival programmes, and continued with its global crusade tours and weekly charity works.

NAN reports that Joshua, also a philanthropist, passed away on June 5, 2020.

Adejumo said that three years after Joshua's death, his legacies of evangelism, philanthropy and charity remained strong.

He said that the third anniversary of Joshua's death presented another opportunity for SCOAN members to celebrate his legacies and determine to emulate his lifestyle.

"It was a great moment to thank God for the times of Prophet TB Joshua. He was a great man of God," Adejumo said. (NAN)