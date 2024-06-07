Nigeria: We're Marching Forward After TB Joshua's Death - SCOAN

6 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has continued to expand in spite of the death of the Founder, Pastor Temitope Joshua (TB Joshua), three years ago.

The SCOAN Director of Public Affairs, Pastor Dare Adejumo, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Adejumo said the church, now under the leadership of Joshua's widow, Evelyn, had been full of activities.

He said SCOAN, with headquarters at Ikotun Egbe, Lagos State, had inaugurated its Akure Branch, conducted several revival programmes, and continued with its global crusade tours and weekly charity works.

NAN reports that Joshua, also a philanthropist, passed away on June 5, 2020.

Adejumo said that three years after Joshua's death, his legacies of evangelism, philanthropy and charity remained strong.

He said that the third anniversary of Joshua's death presented another opportunity for SCOAN members to celebrate his legacies and determine to emulate his lifestyle.

"It was a great moment to thank God for the times of Prophet TB Joshua. He was a great man of God," Adejumo said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.