Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Finance Minister Meets Tinubu, Says No Cause for Alarm

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, might have submitted the template for the planned new minimum wage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing State House Correspondents after the meeting with the President, the Minister said there was no cause for alarm.

The president had, on Tuesday, June 4, directed the minister to present the cost implications for a new minimum wage to him within 48 hours.

The template is expected to form the fulcrum of further negotiations with the organised Labour.

The Minister of Finance came to the Villa in company of the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

Although he didn't elaborate on the agenda of the meeting with the President, it may not be unconnected with the template demanded by the President on Tuesday.

The Tripartite Committee meeting could not discuss salient issues on Wednesday as a result of the failure of the federal government team to present new figure to the organized labour.