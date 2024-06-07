Ghana: NDC Says It Will Seek Other Means to Censure Attorney-General Godfred Dame On Misconduct Allegations

Dame faces pressure to resign over allegations of witness tampering

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it would use other avenues to censure Attorney-General Godfred Dame after a court today declined to open an enquiry into allegations of witness tampering against the AG.

Speaking to the press after the ruling, the NDC Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi said they intend to make more petitions to have AG Godfred Dame investigated for misconduct.

"We know that the appropriate forum is not only the GLC. The GLC is one. We shall trigger that process at the right time. But we also know of Article 218 and the powers of CHARJ. We know the powers of Parliament to censure a minister and we are going to be triggering all these things," Gymafi said.

Godfred Dame has been facing pressure to resign since the NDC released a recorded phone conversation between the AG and Richard Jakpa, the third accused person he's prosecuting alongside Minority leader Ato Forson in the ambulance purchase trial. Mr. Forson's party says it's evidence of witness tampering and misconduct.As part of the ruling today, the judge overseeing the case, Justice Afia Asare Botwe, admitted into evidence the recording. However, she noted that having listened to the tape, the matters discussed are not criminal.

But she had further directions for AG Godfred Dame - advising him to recuse himself from the case in the interest of transparency.