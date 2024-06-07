Ghana: 'Your Clueless, Incompetent Govt Is Destroying the Cedi' - Mahama Tells Akufo-Addo

With only six months until the election, the incumbent government faces scrutiny over unfulfilled promises, including the Cedi's decline,.

Former President of Ghana, John Mahama, has questioned the competency of the Akufo-Addo government over its inability to manage the CEDI effectively.

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), took to his X( formerly Twitter) to bemoan the continuous depreciation of the Ghana Cedi, which is currently selling at ¢15 to the dollar.

"An obviously clueless, incompetent & 'yenkyendi' government. The $ is today trading above 15 GHC," Mr Mahama posted.

He further reiterated his promise to restore the value of the cedi and repair the bad economy we are currently experiencing.

"I promise Ghanaians, I will RESET and repair the damage to the Ghanaian economy," he said.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo also criticized the NDC administration in 2016 when the exchange rate was ¢3.74 to the dollar.

"The current depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar is because of bad leadership. We should not be where we are today to buy a dollar for ¢3.74, vote for change," Mr. Akufo-Addo said in an X (formerly Twitter) in 2016.

