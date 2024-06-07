Ghana: 'Your Clueless, Incompetent Govt Is Destroying the Cedi' - Mahama Tells Akufo-Addo

6 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

With only six months until the election, the incumbent government faces scrutiny over unfulfilled promises, including the Cedi's decline,.

Former President of Ghana, John Mahama, has questioned the competency of the Akufo-Addo government over its inability to manage the CEDI effectively.

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), took to his X( formerly Twitter) to bemoan the continuous depreciation of the Ghana Cedi, which is currently selling at ¢15 to the dollar.

"An obviously clueless, incompetent & 'yenkyendi' government. The $ is today trading above 15 GHC," Mr Mahama posted.

He further reiterated his promise to restore the value of the cedi and repair the bad economy we are currently experiencing.

"I promise Ghanaians, I will RESET and repair the damage to the Ghanaian economy," he said.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo also criticized the NDC administration in 2016 when the exchange rate was ¢3.74 to the dollar.

"The current depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar is because of bad leadership. We should not be where we are today to buy a dollar for ¢3.74, vote for change," Mr. Akufo-Addo said in an X (formerly Twitter) in 2016.

With only six months until the election, the incumbent government faces scrutiny over unfulfilled promises, including the Cedi's decline, which has raised several concerns from Ghanaians.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.