Nigerian Passport One of the Fastest to Get - Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that Nigerian passport is one of the fastest to get in the world.

The minister, stated this during an interview on Channel TV's Politics Today on Thursday while discussing some of the innovations the ministry had introduced.

He said that an E-gate to be installed at airport to screen Nigerian travellers was ready, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is so much concerned about border security.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said, "If you are in London or Ireland or Scotland and you want to renew your passport, you go to London. There is a quarter we can take per day according to how many Nigerians are in need of passport.

"From the day you get your passport, you know the day the passport will expire. It is good that you give ample time for you to renew your passport. Nigerian passport is one of the fastest to get. How long does it take to get a British passport? How long does it get to get American passport?

"We are one of the best if it comes to time of delivery. How can we be better? Technology is the answer. Are we on the right path? Yes. Can we achieve this without putting the infrastructure on ground? No.

"We have gone far in putting the infrastructure on ground like software applications, migration of the data --migrating the data from where it was to the system. When we migrate the data and activate all the application systems, there will no longer be issues."