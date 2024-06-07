Rwanda: What the New Rwanda-Guinea Agriculture Deal Entails

Rwanda and Guinea Conakry signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of agriculture and animal resources, on June 3, to buttress socio-economic development in the two countries.

The agreement was signed in Kigali by the Rwandan Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Ildephonse Musafiri, and his Guinean counterpart, Felix Lamah.

Under the MOU, Musafiri told The New Times that cooperation in the agricultural sector covers nine and seven priority areas in crop and animal production, respectively.

The areas include sharing of knowledge, expertise and resources in plant production (including irrigation), phytosanitary control to keep in check harmful pests and diseases in agricultural plants and agricultural products, livestock development, post-harvest handling, value addition and commercialisation of agricultural products.

The countries also agreed to foster cooperation in agricultural research, innovation, technology development and transfer, he said, adding that the agreement also covers exchange of novel models; subsidy and digitalised distribution of agro-inputs, agricultural insurance and financing as well as market information system.

"Joint efforts to promote capacity building of stakeholders in the agricultural sector and advancing revolutionary reforms in the agricultural sector, are part of the MoU," Musafiri said.

On the agreement's significance, Musafiri said that considering historical relations of friendship, fraternity, solidarity and cooperation which unite the people of the two countries, "the agreement will enhance the current good relations."

"Particularly, the cooperation in the agricultural sector will fuel a harmonious socio-economic development of the two countries."

Regarding how the partnership will benefit Rwandans, or whether there are any incentives for nationals who want to invest in agriculture in Guinea-Conakry, Musafiri said "this was a general framework" for the cooperation.

"The two countries will appoint technical teams to shape up a detailed agreement for the implementation of provisions in the MoU."

Asked if Rwanda could acquire arable land for use under the deal, Musafiri said "the discussion will follow but there is a possibility."

"There is a good will from the government of Guinea to offer strategic lands to Rwanda."

Guinea's total area is 245,857 square kilometres, and its population was estimated at 13.53 million in 2021, while its density was 55 people per square kilometre, according to the World Bank.

Agriculture as an important sector

As the country's largest employer, the agriculture sector plays a key role in poverty reduction and rural development, providing income for 57 per cent of Guinea's rural households, and employment for 52 per cent of the labour force, data from Word Bank indicates.

The country has 13 million hectares of cultivable arable land, and an abundance of water with 1,165 rivers including three of the five most important rivers in West Africa: Niger River, Senegal River and Gambia River, according to Private Investment Promotion Agency (APIP), a Guinean public entity whose mission is the implementation of the government's policy on the promotion and development of domestic and foreign private investment.

Guinea has significant agricultural, pastoral, forestry and fishery resources capable of ensuring its food self-sufficiency and making it the most important exporter in the subregion, APIP observes, adding that the country invites investors to explore investment opportunities in this sector by developing its agri-food value chain.

The number of Rwandans with occupations in agriculture stood at 67.8 per cent in 2022, according to the fifth Rwanda Population and Housing Census. The census results showed that agriculture accounted for 53.4 per cent of all employed people, which is the biggest of all the contributing sectors to employment in Rwanda.

Rwanda had a density of 501 inhabitants per square kilometre in mid-2022, as per the census.

In 2023, the agriculture sector contributed 27 per cent to Rwanda's DGP, estimated at more than Rwf16 trillion then, making it the second biggest contributor to the country's economy - the services sector accounted for 44 per cent - according to the 2023 GDP National Accounts by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda.