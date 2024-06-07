Nigeria: Govt Commissions Facility to Curb Gas Flaring in Nigeria

7 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa

The federal government has inaugurated a 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) Kwale Gas Gathering Hub facility and Nedogas plant in Kwale, Delta State, to address gas flaring in the country.

The facility, commissioned by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, on Thursday, is an investment initiative by the Nigerian Content Development Board (NCDMB) aimed at assisting Nigerian companies in achieving their targets.

The project was partly financed by a funding grant from the United States Trade Development Agency (USTDA) and Messrs Cordros Capital Investments.

During the commissioning, Ekpo emphasised that the facility marked a significant milestone in Nigeria's effort to leverage its abundant natural gas resources for national development.

He noted that the facility addresses persistent environmental issues by capturing associated gas that would otherwise be vented, thus reducing its negative environmental impact and converting a waste product into a valuable resource.

"As a result of creative engineering, forward-thinking planning, and joint public-private sector efforts, the Nedogas plant and the Kwale Gas Gathering Facility have been put into operation. It emphasises how dedicated the federal government is to increasing gas usage, broadening our energy sources and lessening our influence on the environment," Ekpo said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.