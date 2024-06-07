Nigeria: Govt Commissions Facility to Curb Gas Flaring in Nigeria

The federal government has inaugurated a 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) Kwale Gas Gathering Hub facility and Nedogas plant in Kwale, Delta State, to address gas flaring in the country.

The facility, commissioned by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, on Thursday, is an investment initiative by the Nigerian Content Development Board (NCDMB) aimed at assisting Nigerian companies in achieving their targets.

The project was partly financed by a funding grant from the United States Trade Development Agency (USTDA) and Messrs Cordros Capital Investments.

During the commissioning, Ekpo emphasised that the facility marked a significant milestone in Nigeria's effort to leverage its abundant natural gas resources for national development.

He noted that the facility addresses persistent environmental issues by capturing associated gas that would otherwise be vented, thus reducing its negative environmental impact and converting a waste product into a valuable resource.

"As a result of creative engineering, forward-thinking planning, and joint public-private sector efforts, the Nedogas plant and the Kwale Gas Gathering Facility have been put into operation. It emphasises how dedicated the federal government is to increasing gas usage, broadening our energy sources and lessening our influence on the environment," Ekpo said.