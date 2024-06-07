Nigeria: Bandits Attack Niger Villages, Set Houses Ablaze

7 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Akote, Minna

Dozens of farmers in Kasmani village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have fled their homes following an attack by bandits.

Residents told City & Crime that many houses and property worth millions of naira were set ablaze by the attackers.

The attackers also raided Unguwar-Madi village, forcing residents to flee to Erena.

One of the residents, Abdullahi Kasim, said the attack took place on Wednesday.

"The slow action of the government in addressing banditry and Boko Haram insurgency in the Lakpma axis of Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State, is a pressing concern.

"The delayed and inadequate response has led to escalation of attacks and violence, increasing displacement of people and worsening humanitarian crisis. Many lives of our people have been lost and our properties worth millions of naira destroyed. Infrastructures and economy have also been destroyed. The government must acknowledge the gravity of the situation and take decisive actions," he said.

Residents called on the federal government to deploy adequate security to address the situation to enable them return home and begin farming.

Kasim also said more than half of farming communities in Shiroro Local Government had been displaced.

He listed communities that have been completely sacked by bandits and terrorists to include Allawa, Bassa, Kukoki, Kwaki, Kurebe, Manta, Magami and Chukuba.

