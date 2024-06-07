Nigeria: Report Says Governor Fubara Raised Bar On Social Services Despite Sabotage

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been recognised as one of the best-performing governors in the country, a report by the National Good Governance (NGG) Index for the year 2024, stated.

It said Fubara received high scores for commitment to good governance in Rivers State despite challenges from saboteurs.

The report, which was released on Tuesday, highlights Fubara's achievements in critical sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, security, and human capital development.

"Having carried out a rigorous assessment through various reliable means, including the internet and physical assessments of what is on ground in Rivers State, the National Good Governance Index for the year 2024 has released the scorecard of the Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration in the last one year," the report stated.

"Based on available data, Governor Fubara has done spectacularly well in the delivery of his campaign promises despite the vicious distractions he faced from saboteurs. The improving economic indices, rising investment in agriculture and infrastructure, and ongoing efforts to improve security in the state are some of the high points of his administration."

The report noted that Governor Fubara's accomplishments in the first year of his administration are remarkable.