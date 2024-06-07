Nigeria: 200 New Births Monthly Amid Dire Conditions in Benue IDP Camp - Report

In the heart of Benue State, where over 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) seek refuge from relentless attacks by gunmen, a startling trend has emerged. Despite the harsh living conditions in the camps, a staggering 200 newborns are recorded every month, adding to the already strained healthcare services.

From Guma to Agatu, Gwer West to Makurdi, the story is one of displacement and despair. Families, renowned for their agricultural prowess, have been uprooted from their ancestral homes, seeking safety in overcrowded IDP camps. These camps, originally intended as temporary shelters, have become long-term homes for many, with the promise of relocation fading amidst ongoing insecurity.

While the government and aid organisations strive to provide support, challenges persist. Inadequate food, limited medical supplies, and cramped living spaces exacerbate the hardships faced by the IDPs. Yet, amidst these struggles, a surprising phenomenon has emerged - a high rate of new births within the camps.

The Integrated Supportive Supervision (ISS) conducted by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed the alarming reality. In the Ortese IDP camp alone, 200 babies were born in a single month, a statistics that has raised eyebrows and prompted calls for action.

Speaking on the issue, Mrs. Grace Wende, Executive Secretary of the Benue State Primary Health Care Board, expressed concern over the high birth rate within the camps. She emphasised the need for increased utilisation of family planning methods, particularly among men who often resist such measures.

"Our findings indicate that despite the availability of family planning products, many women are not utilizing them due to resistance from their husbands," Mrs. Wende stated. "It's crucial that we intensify advocacy efforts, especially targeting men, to address this issue."

The situation is further complicated by instances of remarriage within the camps and negotiations for sexual favors, leaving women vulnerable and helpless. Mrs. Wende, therefore, stressed the importance of empowering women and enhancing decision-making processes within the IDP camps.