Nigeria: EU, UNDP Adopt Arts to Combat Sexual, Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have said that they are leveraging the power of art to combat all forms of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Nigeria.

At the premiere of 'Deafening Silence', a feature film on the theme of SGBV, now showing in cinemas across the country, they considered the potency of art as a driver of social transformation. The film dealt with issues of domestic violence.

'Deafening Silence' was produced by the UNDP within the framework of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative. This programme aligns strongly with Nigeria's gender priorities and the EU's and the UN's Gender Action Plans.

The film leverages the power of storytelling to explore themes of Gender Equality, Women's Empowerment, and SGBV in Nigeria.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, represented by the Head of the Governance, Gender Human Rights and Migration Section at the EU Delegation, Ruben Alba Aguilera, said SGBV is not only a Nigerian problem but a global issue requiring a collective effort and approach to solve it.

With one in every three women globally having experienced physical, sexual or any other form of violence in their lifetime, the EU Ambassador stressed the need for continued advocacy about the menace to inspire action to combat it and promote gender equality and women and girls' empowerment.

"Through initiatives like Deafening Silence, we aim to spark meaningful conversations and inspire tangible action towards gender equality," affirmed Isopi, adding that the movie would contribute to broader interventions around gender-based violence, connecting with rights holders and bearers and opening up otherwise complex and challenging perspectives.

"We hope that the movie will contribute to moving the needle on these susceptible topics. We trust that it will galvanise action and be a natural or intuitive way of further engaging with this discourse. Art has the unique ability to address sensitive issues like sexual and gender-based violence with depth and nuance," she said.