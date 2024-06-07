Nigeria: World Environment Day - NNPC Foundation Plants Trees in Girls College, Benin

AS part of activities to mark the World Environment Day, the Management of NNPC Foundation Ltd/Gte yesterday planted 70 economic trees inside the premises of Federal Government Girls College Benin City which has the theme "Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience".

Speaking during the planting ceremony, the Managing Director, NNPC Foundation, Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe said the mission of the Foundation was to support environmental sustainability through impactful initiatives such as reforestation, conservation and education.

Represented by the Deputy Manager, Education and Healthcare Programme, Mrs. Goodnews, Arukwe said NNPC Ltd was passionate about executing positive and impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes in the country.

According to her, "As a recently transited private company, NNPC Ltd is positioned to align with global best practice in the Energy industry and is committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),

"NNPC Foundation was established as the social arm of NNPC Ltd to be the connect between the stakeholders, who are the over 200 million Nigerians, and the Company, through the execution of impactful CSR initiatives.

"One of the key focus areas of NNPC Foundation is to undertake impactful initiatives on Environment, and in commemoration of the World Environment Day

"We have lined up strategic programmes such as tree Planting campaigns in schools and quizzes competitions to sensitize the citizenry on environmental preservation.

"According to the UN Convention, about 40% of the world's land is degraded and is directly impacting half of the global population, threatening economies," She said.

She therefore called for collective affirmative action to take responsibility for the survival of our immediate environment that will bring about positive spiral effects to the global habitat.

Earlier, the Principal of the College, Mrs Aghedo Osariemen, commended the management of NNPC Ltd/Gte Foundation for choosing the school as one of its locations for the trees planting campaign initiative.