Sudanese Army Vows Harsh Response to Paramilitary Attack, UN Urges Probe

Sudan's army has vowed to deliver a "harsh response" to Wednesday's attack on a village by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who pro-democracy activists say killed more than 100 people. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack and called for an investigation.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been at war with the regular army since April 2023, attacked the village of Wad al-Noura in Gezira State in central Sudan.

The pro-democracy group Wad Madani Resistance Committee said heavy artillery was used and put the toll at "more than 104".

Wednesday's violence was the largest in a string of attacks by RSF on small villages across the farming state after it took control of the capital Wad Madani in December.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a statement on Thursday promising a harsh response after accusations by local activists that the army did not immediately respond to pleas for help.

UN calls for investigation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack, calling on all parties to the war in Sudan to refrain from attacks that harm civilians.

"The Secretary-General expresses his deep concern regarding the immense suffering of the Sudanese population as a result of the continued hostilities," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"He stresses that it is high time for all parties to silence their guns across Sudan and commit to a path towards sustainable peace for the Sudanese people."

The UN's top official in Sudan has called for an investigation.

"Even by the tragic standards of Sudan's conflict, the images emerging from Wad Al-Noura are heart-breaking," said UN Humanitarian Coordinator Clementine Nkweta-Salami in a statement on Thursday.

She cited photos shared on social media by the Wad Madani Resistance Committee, which has been tracking such attacks, showing what it described as dozens of victims wrapped for burial.

A video has emerged reportedly showing dozens of dead bodies in the village.

"Wad al-Noura village ... witnessed a genocide on Wednesday after the RSF attacked twice," the committee said.

Sudan has been enduring the war between the army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary RSF forces led by his former deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The RSF began fighting with the army in April 2023 after disputes over the integration of the two forces, and has since taken over the capital Khartoum and most of western Sudan.

It is now seeking to advance into the centre, as United Nations agencies say the people of Sudan are at "imminent risk of famine".

