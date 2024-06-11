Sudan: At Least Six Children Reportedly Killed in Escalating Violence in Sudan's El Fasher As Thousands More Young Lives Hang in the Balance

Amman — Statement by UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr, on the escalation of violence in El Fasher, North Darfur

"We have received harrowing reports that at least six children have been killed and many more injured as fighting continues to escalate in El Fasher, North Darfur state since last Friday.

"The reported deaths come as one of the city's last functioning hospitals - The Southern Hospital in El Fasher, which was repeatedly hit by mortars and shelling in May - has been forced to close after a direct attack on the facility. The attack caused physical damage, injured medical personnel, and resulted in the looting of essential medicine and supplies. It is yet another devastating blow to vulnerable children in the region.

"In El Fasher, the lives and well-being of approximately 750,000 children hang in the balance. Thousands of children, including those living in large displacement camps, are trapped in the middle of the increased fighting and are not able to reach safety.

"The continuous attacks, displacement, and severe shortages of essentials such as food, water, and medicine across Sudan are putting the lives of the children at high risk.

"We urge all parties to immediately deescalate the situation, allow the safe and voluntary movement of civilians, and ensure the protection of civilians, including children and women, and civilian objects.

"Grave violations against children are unacceptable. Children should never be targets and this brutal war on them must end. Children have already seen and experienced far too much suffering. Now is the time to say 'No more."'