Nigeria: Naira Gains Slightly At Forex Markets

7 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

Naira closed on Thursday at N1,481.49 as against N1,488.60/$1 posted in the previous segment on Wednesday

Naira recorded a slight gain against the United States dollar at both the authorised and unauthorised forex markets on Thursday, market data reviewed showed.

According to official market data published by FMDQ, the naira closed Thursday at N1,481.49/$1 against N1,488.60/$1 posted in the previous segment on Wednesday.

Thursday's rate signifies a N7.11 or 0.48 per cent appreciation from N1,488.60 recorded on Wednesday.

Within the business period on Thursday, foreign exchange turnover increased by 3.84 per cent ($213.31 million) from $205.43 million recorded in the previous segment on Wednesday.

The domestic unit also experienced an intraday high of N1,401.00 and a low of N1,505.00 to a dollar before closing at N1,481.49/$1 at the authorised session of the FX market on Thursday.

Weekly performance

A review of the official market currency data posted this week indicated that the naira has been trading at N1,400 and above the mark at the segment in the past week.

On Monday, market data posted shows that the naira closed at N1,476.12/$1. The currency depreciated further on Tuesday and Wednesday to trade N1,476.95 and N1,488.60 to a dollar, respectively.

Similarly, the local currency recorded a marginal gain at the parallel market on Thursday after the currency slipped slightly in the previous session on Wednesday.

According to the unofficial market data, the dollar was exchanged at N1,496.4 and above on Thursday, as against N1,498.4/$1 and above recorded on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the dollar exchanged at N1,477.9/$1, as against N1,487.4/$1 posted on Monday.

The continuous depreciation of the naira against the greenback currency in recent months came amidst a significant surge in demand for the dollar and market speculation.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.