Ghana: Citizens Eye Ghana Backs Dr Bawumia's Presidential Bid

Citizens Eye Ghana (CITEG), a civil society organisation, has declared its support for the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the organisation, it had reviewed Dr Bawumia's 70-point policies for implementation if elected president and found them capable of furthering the country's development.

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, the General Manager of the group, Kwame Osei Bempah, expressed confidence in the candidate's extensive knowledge, experience, humility, and unwavering commitment to Ghana's prosperity.

He said, "It is only Dr Bawumia who can easily lead the NPP to break the eight and retain political power in the forthcoming elections."

Mr Bempah said the organisation was aligned with the governing NPP because the party had outperformed all governments in the Fourth Republic in terms of development.

He, therefore, urged all its members, home and abroad, as well as supporters of flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, to rally behind Dr Bawumia.

Mr Bempah pledged to campaign for Dr Bawumia across the country to ensure his victory and the NPP's success on December 7, 2024.

He recounted the organisation's previous endorsement of Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Mr Agyapong, in his bid for the NPP flagbearership.

He said, "Although Mr Agyapong performed admirably as a first-time candidate, it is now imperative for us to unite and focus on our primary objective: 'Breaking the Eight' by securing victory in the December Presidential and Parliamentary elections."

He added, "We, the members of CITEG, who supported and campaigned for Kennedy Agyapong, now declare our unwavering support for Dr Bawumia and pledge to campaign for him until victory is achieved on December 7."